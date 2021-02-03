NJ Transit launches Newark bus network redesign

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is launching a new initiative to redesign the bus network for the greater Newark area; the initiative is called “NewBus Newark.” The centerpiece of the project will be a deep engagement with customers and the community. To kick off the effort, NJ Transit has launched a customer survey and informational website available at njtransit.com/newbus. Representatives will soon begin to meet with regional stakeholders to begin the process of reimagining a new local bus network that will best serve the community.

The NewBus Newark initiative, will include a detailed performance analysis of the area’s 38 local bus routes; assess the current transit market, including where people live, where they work and how they travel; and use these findings alongside community input to design a new intrastate bus network for the Newark region.

“NewBus Newark is an extraordinary opportunity for NJ Transit and the city of Newark,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “Through this initiative, NJ Transit is working to completely reimagine and redesign Newark’s indispensable bus network, allowing it to meet the evolving demands of residents, businesses and employers. Ultimately, we think it will provide greater travel flexibility in the greater Newark area and will also support Newark’s economic growth.”

Recommendations from the NewBus initiative will seek to better address the Newark area’s regional mobility needs. It will address travel patterns, review underperforming service and strive to improve the overall customer experience. The new network will improve local mobility within Newark and enhance connections to rail and bus service around Northern New Jersey and into New York.