Newark BOE announces winners of Pre-K Holiday Reading Challenge

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Board of Education held its third-annual Pre-K Holiday Reading Challenge during the holiday break, with hopes of fostering a love of reading and family engagement.

From Dec. 24 to Jan. 4, preschoolers across the city of Newark were asked to read for 20 minutes a day, with help from their families, and to keep track of their reading by sharing reading logs and pictures and videos on the district’s Office of Early Childhood’s Instagram page, @newarkprek.

At the Jan. 28 board meeting, Superintendent of Schools Roger Leon recognized first-place winners.

“We are proud of all of our students, families, schools and child care centers that participated,” Leon said. “The current pandemic has shown us now more than ever the importance of family partnership and engagement in our students’ learning process.”

Noah Enechukwu, a preschooler at Camden Street School, won first place for the most minutes read. Alyssa S. Escobar Nicolas, a preschooler from Innovative Educational Programs, won for posting her challenge on the Instagram page and receiving the most likes. The Newark Day child-care center at Essex County College won for having the highest average of minutes read by its enrolled students. Second- and third-place winners were also chosen.

“When children engage in reading, they learn about themselves and the world around them,” Office of Early Childhood Executive Director Samantha Lott-Velez said. “The messages shared by the preschoolers on our Instagram page exhibit the social and emotional learning and character development that are so critical during these early years. The children’s expressions exhibited feelings of gratitude and kindness towards others. We are proud of all of our children for their efforts.”