Integrity House awarded Horizon Foundation grant

NEWARK, NJ — Integrity House, one of the largest not-for-profit providers of substance use disorder treatment and mental health services licensed in the state of New Jersey, has received a $25,000 grant from the Horizon Foundation for New Jersey to support its newly expanded community health engagement efforts.

With the Horizon Foundation for New Jersey’s support, Integrity House will provide engagement and education to vulnerable residents at targeted locations throughout Newark and Essex County, areas with high concentrations of homelessness and/or suspected and observed substance use. As part of the initiative, Integrity House staff will provide assessment services, including preliminary assessment for Medicaid eligibility, and information on referrals to local treatment and recovery services. Additional services include coordination with prescribers of medication-assisted treatment, peer support, education and presentations to families, connection to 12-step meetings, aftercare coordination, and follow-up. Additionally, Integrity House will also distribute personal protective equipment to those who need it.

“With the convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, broad community engagement and education are crucial,” Integrity House CEO Robert Budsock said. “This Horizon Foundation for New Jersey grant supports our efforts to meet vulnerable individuals where they are and provide initial screenings, education and information on local and free- to low-cost treatment and recovery options.”

The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey grant will also support Integrity House’s efforts to establish community partnerships that provide access to difficult-to-reach individuals who may benefit from services and facilitate workshops for community-based organizations and public agencies.

For more information on Integrity House’s full continuum of care, visit www.integrityhouse.org.