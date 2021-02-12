NJ Transit board approves purchase of minibuses for local transportation programs

NEWARK, NJ — The NJ Transit board of directors authorized on Feb. 10 the purchase of 19 low-floor, extended minibuses with accessibility ramps, with the option to purchase 16 additional vehicles, for local transportation programs providing critical transportation services for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other transit-dependent residents.

These services are operated by counties, municipalities and nonprofits throughout the state. Many of these services extend or complement existing NJ Transit services.

Based on a competitive grant application program, one vehicle has been awarded to North Ward Center, a nonprofit organization in Newark, and four vehicles have been awarded to Essex County.

“Supporting the critical work of local transportation providers is a key component of our statewide mission,” NJDOT Commissioner and NJ Transit Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “I am pleased we are able to provide new buses to these important community programs for seniors and people with disabilities throughout the state.”

“The board’s approval of the purchase of up to 35 new low-floor, extended minibuses will particularly benefit some of our state’s most vulnerable residents who rely on public transportation for the most basic of travel needs, such as medical appointments and food shopping,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “These new buses will improve reliability, customer experience and, most importantly, access to transit for those who most depend on it.”

Alliance Bus Group of Carlstadt has been awarded the contract for the purchase of the minibuses at a cost of $2,516,175, plus 5 percent for contingencies, subject to the availability of funds. The total for the 35 minibuses is for an amount not to exceed $4,645,675, plus 5 percent for contingencies, for a total authorization of $4,877,959.