Newark Museum of Art to host women’s leadership forum

NEWARK, NJ — On Thursday, March 25, renowned beauty expert, bestselling author and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown will give the keynote address at a forum for women developed by the Newark Museum of Art and the Business and Community Council. The virtual event, “Women, Power & Promise: A Convening,” kicks off at 3 p.m. and will also include a panel of esteemed women professionals from a range of industries, including real estate, business, health care and politics.

“We are anticipating a dynamic event with the fearless Bobbi Brown setting an empowering tone as our keynote speaker,” museum Director and CEO Linda Harrison said. “This convening is another example of how the museum is redefining the role museums play across business and cultural spheres.”

Brown, a New York Times bestselling author and founder of Jones Road Beauty, EVOLUTION_18, justbobbi.com and The George, a boutique hotel in Montclair, changed the face of makeup with a handful of lipsticks and a modest philosophy: “The secret to beauty is simple — be who you are.” In the keynote address, she will highlight her entrepreneurial journey from makeup artist to creator of a leading cosmetics brand.

The online discussion will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and will open with remarks from Harrison, followed by introduction of the moderator, Lisa Kaplowitz, professor and executive director of the Center for Women in Business at Rutgers Business School.

In addition, an instructor will take guests into a mindfulness break and watch a performance piece from the revolutionary artist collective, The Guerrilla Girls.

After Brown’s keynote, attendees will hear what’s next for women in 2021 in terms of gender, racial, political and economic equality. Panel speakers include: Adenah Bayoh, a serial entrepreneur owner of multiple restaurants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and real estate developer; New Jersey State Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, a vocal education advocate with more than 10 years of service representing the 29th Legislative District; Anna Maria Tejada, an attorney who serves as director of the New Jersey Labor and Employment Group, and N.J. Region III president of the Hispanic National Bar Association; and Dr. Chris T. Pernell, chief strategic integration and health equity officer at University Hospital.

Admission is charged. Register at https://www.newarkmuseumart.org/2021wwp.