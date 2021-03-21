Essex County College student receives EOF scholarship

NEWARK, NJ — Deborah Alonge, an Essex County College general science major, is the recipient of the Arrigo O. Rogers Scholarship from the Educational Opportunity Fund Professional Association of New Jersey.

“I’m honored to receive this scholarship from EOF,” said Alonge, a Newark resident. “The EOF program has helped me so much ever since I started at ECC in 2019.”

Alonge serves as vice president for hallmarks in the college’s Alpha Theta Theta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. With a grade-point average of 3.81, she plans to transfer to Rutgers University after graduating from Essex County College. At Rutgers, she plans to major in biological sciences; her career goal is to become a doctor.

In her scholarship application essay, Alonge wrote, “One day, while watching a television program about diseases, I was fascinated and it inspired me to become a physician. Moreover, it saddened me to find out that despite the rate of technological development in the world today, many people still suffer and die from terrible sicknesses that can be treated. Another reason why I want to become a physician is because I would be able to help people get the treatment they deserve.”

In her recommendation letter for Alonge, the college’s EOF director, Joanna Romano, wrote, “She exemplifies many of the attributes of a fine EOF student — determined, intelligent and kind-hearted. Deborah has been an active member of the EOF ‘family’ here at Essex, participating in our services, forums and also our own chapter of the National Society of Student Leadership and Success.”

“It’s always gratifying to see our students recognized on the state level,” ECC interim President Augustine Boakye said “Deborah is an outstanding student and I am confident she will realize her goal of becoming a physician and make an impact in the community.”