Give input as NJ Transit redesigns bus network

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit will hold two virtual sessions on Thursday, April 8, at 3 and 6 p.m. for the public to provide input on the recently launched NewBus Newark initiative, a project to redesign the local intrastate bus network in the greater Newark area for the first time in several decades. The public sessions will include a presentation on the project’s objectives as well as an opportunity for public comments and project input. Feedback from the meetings will help NJ Transit gather information to set project goals and begin drafting recommendations.

Visit the project website at www.njtransit.com

ewbus to register for the meeting.

In addition to public input, the NewBus Newark initiative will include a detailed performance analysis of the area’s 38 local bus routes to assess the current transit market, including where people live, where they work and how they travel to best align service with demand.

During the last few months, NJ Transit has been reviewing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, ridership databases and customer satisfaction surveys to learn about the local demand for transit and how riders use the network.