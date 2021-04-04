NJIT named a Top 100 graduate school for engineering

NEWARK, NJ — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022 rankings for the nation’s top graduate schools, with NJIT ranked among the best for graduate degree programs in engineering. The university slots in this year at No. 88 — up 23 positions in the past seven years — and has been included on the distinguished list since 2003. The 2022 rankings mark the sixth consecutive year NJIT has appeared in the top 100.

NJIT’s Newark College of Engineering, which has been providing engineering education for more than 100 years, offers more than 30 master’s and Ph.D. degree programs. Through substantial investments in cutting-edge facilities like the Makerspace, the Nanoelectronic Fabrication Facility, and the Life Sciences and Engineering Center, the college has significantly increased its laboratory and experiential learning components.

These additions and improvements have increased student access to state-of-the-art physical and computing machinery, along with curriculum enhancements to extensively utilize this technology — all of which reinforce the university’s reputation as one of the country’s best graduate engineering schools.

“NCE offers quality graduate programs taught by faculty who excel in teaching and research,” said Sotirios Ziavras, vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the graduate faculty at NJIT. “The recently released U.S. News report that ranks our graduate programs highly is a clear testament to NCE’s reputation with peer institutions, the value that our graduate students bring to the job market as assessed by recruiters who hire them, and the recognition of our faculty for their very high research productivity.”

NCE Dean Moshe Kam said: “NJIT’s transition in these rankings from the 110-120 range to the top 100 is not incidental. Rather, it reflects significant intentional investment in hiring first-rate young faculty, building and maintaining world-class research facilities, and attracting the most promising and brilliant graduate students to NJIT. We are committed to staying on this track and further expanding our presence in key research areas that support public health, civic infrastructure, protection of the environment and sustainable development.”

The U.S. News Best Graduate School rankings are based on peer assessments of academic excellence from deans of engineering schools and graduate studies, and quality assessments from recruiters of engineering school graduates. U.S. News also considers statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, student-faculty ratios and school selectivity in accepting applicants. The collected data came from statistical surveys of more than 2,081 graduate programs, and reputation surveys sent to more than 24,603 academics and professionals in the featured disciplines.

NJIT is one of only four universities from New Jersey ranked in the Top 100; the others are Princeton University, Rutgers University–New Brunswick and Stevens Institute of Technology.