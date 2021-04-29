Newark Beth Israel Medical Center makes ‘world’s best hospital’ listing

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has been designated a “world’s best hospital–USA” by Newsweek for the third year in a row. Newark Beth Israel ranked among the top 250 U.S. hospitals and is one of only five New Jersey hospitals on this prestigious list.

“It is truly an honor to receive this designation for a third time. This is a testament to our employees, physicians, nurses and leadership teams who remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering world-class, high-quality, safe care to all of our patients, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Darrell K. Terry Sr., president and CEO of NBIMC and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey.

“This is the third year that Newsweek has partnered with Statista Inc., the respected global data research firm, to reveal the world’s best hospitals — and it may be our most important ranking yet,” Newsweek global editor in chief Nancy Cooper said. “As the events of 2020 made clear, our lives and those of our loved ones may rest on the kind of health care we have access to. The 2,000 hospitals named in this list — which covers 25 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada — stand out for their consistent excellence, including distinguished physicians, top-notch nursing care and state-of-the-art technology.”