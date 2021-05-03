Newark Beth Israel earns sixth consecutive Leapfrog ‘A’

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center was awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Score by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization. This is the hospital’s sixth consecutive “A” rating.

“This sixth consecutive ‘A’ is a testament to Newark Beth Israel’s unwavering commitment to the safety of our patients, their families and our employees,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said. “Even in the midst of this pandemic, our clinicians and staff remained laser focused on delivering excellent care to all of our patients.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public. For more information on the Leapfrog Group and the spring 2021 scores, visit www.hospitalsafetyscore.org.