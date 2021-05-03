Two Newark high schools make the U.S. News 2021 ‘Best High Schools in NJ’ list

NEWARK, NJ — On Tuesday, April 27, U.S. News & World Report released its latest rankings of the best public high schools in America. Two Newark high schools ranked among the top 10 percent in the nation. In the list of top N.J. high schools, Science Park High School is ranked No. 20 and Technology High School is ranked No. 35.

“We couldn’t be any prouder of this recognition and aim to see more of our schools on the ‘Best High Schools in America’ list,” Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger Leon said. “It is an incredible honor. I want to congratulate the students and their families, and the administrators and teachers at each school. We’d also like to congratulate Great Oaks, Donald Payne Tech and Newark Tech for their ranking in the top 150. All high schools in Newark are on their paths to greatness and we appreciate you for leading the way.”

The U.S. News & World Report rankings used a scale of college readiness, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates from the 2018-2019 academic school year.

“Families can use the ‘Best High Schools’ rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness,” Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News, said. “The rankings provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups.”

Science Park High School is a magnet school located in the Central Ward that prepares students for careers in science, mathematics and technology. Science Park students’ SAT scores remain some of the highest in the country and the school’s curriculum is highly specialized.

“It is quite an honor to be one of two Newark schools ranked among the best in the nation,” Science Park Principal Angela Mincy said. “It brings me immense pride to see our city’s excellence on full display. Credit is due to the entire Science Park High School staff, parents and, most importantly, our amazing students.”

Technology High School is a magnet high school located in Newark’s North Ward with a vision of developing global leaders by providing them with tools to succeed in a world driven by technology.

“It is great to be recognized for our school community’s hard work and dedication to our students and their families,” Technology Principal Edwin Reyes said. “Our students, families, teachers and the overall Newark community should be incredibly proud of this accomplishment.”