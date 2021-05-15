UCC hosts seminar on preparing for lifting of eviction moratorium

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation will host a free virtual seminar providing information on how individuals can be better prepared for when the eviction moratorium is lifted. The seminar will emphasize options available to residents in Newark and Essex County, including rights already built into their leases.

The seminar will be available via Zoom on Saturday, May 22, from noon to 2 p.m. All participants must register for the event by contacting UCC housing coordinator Pam McNeill at pam.mcneill@uccnewark.org or UCC housing counselor Damon Redmond at damon@damonhelps.com.

The key message the seminar wants to leave its attendees with is: “Don’t wait until it’s too late.” Although Gov. Phil Murphy’s eviction and foreclosure moratorium was extended through at least mid-June, UCC’s panel, featuring McNeill, Redmond and attorney Khabirah H. Myers, wants attendees to know all of their options and how they can be ready when eviction and foreclosure notices begin being filed. Myers is the coordinator of the Division of Rent Control Board, Office of Tenant Legal Services, Economic and Housing Development from the city of Newark.