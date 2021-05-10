NBOE announces School of Fashion & Design, with Parsons partnership

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Board of Education and The New School’s Parsons School of Design announced a collaboration between the two institutions to create the Newark School of Fashion & Design, which will open in September 2021. This new partnership will leverage the Parsons education model by supplying students in grades nine through 12 with a strong design foundation guided by the Parsons principles of sustainability, innovation and inclusivity.

“The collaboration with The New School’s Parsons School of Design is an example of the district’s broader strategy to leverage the expertise of higher education institutions to strengthen the academic rigor at district high schools,” Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger Leon said.

In close alignment with the Newark Board of Education, Parsons will lead the development and design of the syllabi for courses at Newark School of Fashion & Design, while also creating a framework for the four-year curriculum journey for all students. The curriculum will follow the Parsons pedagogy with a focus on innovation, diversity and teaching students how to unlock the power of fashion in order to spark systemic societal change.

“Empowering diverse high school students to understand and choose from among the myriad career possibilities in fashion and other creative fields is a critical priority at Parsons as we seek to ensure that the next generation of designers truly reflects our society,” Parson Executive Dean Rachel Schreiber said. “Our unique educational approach is grounded in an interdisciplinary curriculum that integrates real-world learning projects into the classroom, which allows students to explore some of the most pressing issues of our time through design.”

As part of the program, there will be increased access and opportunity for NSFD students regarding the college application and career development process. Students will learn the portfolio development process for university applications, attend admission sessions at Parsons and gain exposure to possible career pathways. Further extensions of the program include opportunities for industry collaborations at NSFD supported by Parsons School of Design, attendance for NSFD students to Parsons events on campus in New York City, and workshop opportunities for faculty and staff on topics such as “Contemporary Fashion Systems and the Impact on Society” and “Garment Construction & Prototyping Experimentation.”

“This partnership is a major milestone in the quest to unlocking creativity, talent and hidden treasures awaiting students at the Newark School of Fashion & Design,” NSFD Principal Sakina Pitts said.

The NSFD will debut in September 2021, with the inaugural Class of 2025. For more information, visit www.nps.k12.nj.us/fashion-design/.