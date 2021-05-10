Essex County College offers summer camp for future college students

NEWARK, NJ — Rising high school juniors and seniors can earn college credits at Essex County College’s 2021 summer camp, an online program that runs from July 12 to Aug. 19.

“The program is for those students interested in college after graduating high school,” said Elvy Vieira, dean of ECC’s Office of Community, Continuing Education & Workforce Development. “Summer camp 2021 is an excellent opportunity for high school students to receive academic enrichment, experience college life and learn more about what Essex County College has to offer.”

The program is offered for free through funding from the New Jersey Office of Higher Education and the New Jersey Council of County Colleges.

“Our High School Initiatives program provides future college students with a foundation to better succeed at the next level of their education,” ECC interim President Augustine A. Boakye said.

Participants will be able to earn college credits, and will learn computer apps and platforms for developing online academic skills.

High school students interested in the program should contact their high school guidance counselor or Essex County College’s Pre-College Readiness Program coordinator Yelena Pirtskhalava at pirtskhala@essex.edu.