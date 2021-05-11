NBIMC embarks on $100 million expansion project, calls on residents to name it

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center is about to begin the largest expansion of its facility since 1967. The $100 million expansion project will include a new 17,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed main lobby, expanded adult and pediatric emergency departments, new hybrid operating rooms, and a dedicated center for all cardiac services.

There are three names to choose from: “Open Doors Project,” “Newark Strong Project” or “Bright Future Project.” Residents can vote on their choice for a new name by visiting rwjbh.org/nbiexpansion.

“This is such an exciting time for our employees, physicians and community. This inclusive project will transform our hospital and spark investment in the South Ward. We need a name that captures what this means to our neighbors as well as our staff,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

Throughout the construction phase of the project, the hospital will prominently display the name that receives the most votes and will use the name in all communications. The winning name will be announced May 20.