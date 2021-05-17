Newark Beth Israel in the top 5 percent in the nation for patient safety

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has been recognized with the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award. This distinction places NBI among the top 5 percent in the nation for patient safety.

“This achievement is yet another testament to the dedication of our highly skilled clinical team’s commitment to providing world class care, and an excellent experience to all of our patients,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said. “It further demonstrates Newark Beth Israel’s unwavering focus on clinical safety and the effective care strategies that keep our patients safe.”

“The importance of hospital quality is now at the forefront of consumers’ minds, especially as we continue to navigate COVID-19. We congratulate the recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award for their ongoing commitment to upholding the highest quality standards for their patients and communities,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer at Healthgrades.

Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average, less likely to experience unsafe events such as hip fractures from falls, bed sores, bloodstream infections or a lung event post surgery.

This ranking is based on patient safety data from acute care hospitals evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.