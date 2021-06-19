Newark Beth Israel’s summer meals program returns

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, a partner agency of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, will be distributing summer meals for school-aged children from June 28 through Aug. 31, Monday through Friday.

The meals — lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day — can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by each child and/or their family members on their behalf at Newark Beth Israel’s Rev. Dr. Ronald B. Christian Community Health and Wellness Center, 208 Lyons Ave. in Newark.

This is the third summer in a row that the hospital will offer a “grab and go” breakfast and lunch for children, from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more about this program and other offerings from the wellness center, call Molly Fallon Dixon at 973-926-7371 or email molly.fallon@rwjbh.org.