NJ Sharing Network awards scholarship to teen advocate from Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The NJ Sharing Network Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Ashley Jiggetts, of Newark, for her passion and dedication to raising awareness of organ and tissue donation. Jiggetts was presented with her scholarship award at the NJ Sharing Network’s headquarters in New Providence during a private ceremony with her family members in the Landscape of Life Meditation Garden.

Jiggetts, a 2021 graduate of Newark Collegiate Academy, was first inspired to help spread NJ Sharing Network’s life-saving mission when her grandmother, the Rev. Valerie Griffin, was put on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Fortunately, Griffin received her kidney transplant after a few years on the list and she is now feeling healthier and stronger each day. Jiggetts credits her grandmother’s transplant journey for changing the lives of her entire family. Jiggetts plans to attend Fairleigh Dickinson University in the fall.

The NJ Sharing Network Foundation’s scholarship program provides an opportunity to recognize and award graduating high school senior advocates whose lives have been touched by organ and tissue donation and transplantation. The scholarship award earned by Jiggetts focused on recognizing a Newark student who was working to help raise awareness of organ and tissue donation, as there are currently 162 Newark residents waiting for a life-saving organ transplant — the highest in the state. Applicants were measured on academic achievement, community and volunteer efforts, extracurricular activities, and advocacy for organ and tissue donation. The application process included a thorough review by a committee of NJ Sharing Network Foundation board members and volunteers.

“We are delighted to provide scholarship support to amazing students, like Ashley, who have powerful connections to organ and tissue donation and transplantation,” said Elisse E. Glennon, executive director of the NJ Sharing Network Foundation. “We know Ashley and all of our scholarship recipients will continue to be strong leaders in educating others about donation and transplantation as they begin college in the fall.”