Nelson joins board of trustees at Imagine

MOUNTAINSIDE / NEWARK, NJ — Shane Nelson has joined the board of trustees at Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, located in Mountainside and Newark.

Nelson currently serves as the diversity, equity and inclusion business partner for Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company. In this role, he works with the company’s business units and functions on diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. He also oversees and advises the company’s employee resource groups and collaborates with the talent function on embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in talent acquisition and talent development processes and initiatives.

When asked why he chose to join Imagine’s board, Nelson said, “I grew up in Newark and had close friends that experienced family loss. They and their families didn’t have resources, like what Imagine offers, available to them. For some of them, the lack of resources negatively affected their promising futures. I wish they had a resource like Imagine. I am honored to join the board and look forward to helping Imagine continue its mission of supporting children and families coping with loss.”

Nelson holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and government, and an executive MBA from Rutgers University. He lives in Piscataway with his wife and has four children.