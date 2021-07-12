Arts High School student selected to attend journalism conference

NEWARK, NJ — Ingrid Cristofoletti, a student at Arts High School in Newark, has been selected to represent Newark as a national youth correspondent to the 2021 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University, located in Fairfax, Va.

Cristofoletti will join a select group of students from across the country for an intensive study of journalism and media. Cristofoletti was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies. National youth correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community.

With distinguished faculty, guest speakers and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference offers aspiring journalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The week-long program will run from July 18 to 23.