Mount St. Dominic lacrosse team perseveres with first wins of the season

By Edward Kensik

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ — With a very young roster, the Mount St. Dominic Academy lacrosse team has gone through growing pains this spring. But on May 12, they finally broke through.

Mount St. Dominic Academy defeated Kinnelon, 15-7, and then earned back-to-back wins by topping Cedar Grove, 16-11, also on the road on May 13 to improve to 2-11.

Lions senior Jayden DeSilva led the way in defeating Kinnelon with five goals and an assist.

Along with DeSilva, another senior, Maddie Natale, added three goals while sophomore Johnna Fio Rito chipped in three goals of her own.

Senior keeper Keira Manning made 11 saves to pick up the win for the Mount.

It didn’t take long for the Lions’ girls lacrosse team to win its second game of the season.

About 24 hours later, Mount St. Dominic Academy took care of Cedar Grove also on the road.

The combination of DeSilva and junior Janiyah Dunmore took down the Panthers. Each Lion scored five goals.