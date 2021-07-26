Prism receives final site plan approval for Marriott AC/Element Hotel at ON3

CLIFTON / NUTLEY, NJ — The city of Clifton has granted Prism Capital Partners final site plan approval for a dual-brand Marriott AC/Element Hotel with rooftop bar at ON3, paving the way for the introduction of a hospitality component at the 116-acre flagship redevelopment.

“The city of Clifton understands the immense benefits of a world-class, mixed-use property; it has been a great partner in embracing our vision for ON3 and supporting the development needed to realize its full potential,” Prism principal partner Eugene Diaz said in a press release. “The hotel and rooftop bar are long-missing amenities for this area, and by securing the Marriott flag, we continue to establish ON3 as a magnet for industry-leading brands.”

The 266-room Marriott AC/Element Hotel will feature both limited-service and extended-stay options. The seven-story structure will occupy a parcel visible from Route 3, along Metro Boulevard. Prism intends for the building to be a model of energy efficiency, benefiting from ON3’s existing campus infrastructure, including its central utility plant with a 10-megawatt cogeneration facility.

Previously, Nutley officials voiced concerns regarding the addition of the Marriott hotel to the site, primarily citing increased traffic. The Nutley Board of Commissioners even appealed the application to build the hotel during the Clifton Planning Board meeting on Oct. 24, 2019. As the hotel’s footprint is in the Clifton section of ON3, Prism does not need approval from Nutley for this project.

Prism, which itself is based at ON3, expects that more than 5,500 people will be employed on the former Hoffmann–La Roche campus by the end of this year.

“ON3’s strategic location — just 9 miles from Manhattan, spanning Clifton and Nutley Township — has provided us with an opportunity to create a property that speaks to the changing demands of New Jersey communities, residents and businesses,” Diaz said.