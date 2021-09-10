Annual Walker‑Thon to be Sept. 24 in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — The 20th annual Walker-Thon is set for Friday, Sept. 24, at John H. Walker Middle School, 325 Franklin Ave. in Nutley. The walk is a fundraiser for the John H. Walker Memorial Foundation, which works to benefit students in their pursuit of educational goals. Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the walk is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.

This will be the final walk sponsored by the foundation.

“We hope that many people that knew and loved Mr. Walker participate in the walk to keep Mr. Walker’s memory alive,” foundation President Walt Smith said.

The walk will step off at the middle school at 6:45 p.m., proceed on Chestnut Street to the park entrance and continue south through the park to Centre Street. At Centre Street, walkers will go west to Franklin Avenue, then north on Franklin Avenue back to the school. This event will be held rain or shine.

Registration forms will be available at all Nutley schools and registration is charged. All who register will receive a shirt, hot dog, water bottle and a flashlight. For a registration form or for more information, contact Sue Smith at 973-661-2783 or Walt Smith at 973-931-2686 or waltsmith1@aol.com.

The John H. Walker Memorial Foundation gives four $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors to help them pursue higher education. In addition, the foundation has established awards to be given to a boy and a girl from the sixth-grade class in each of Nutley’s elementary schools, as well as from the graduating eighth grade class of JHWMS. Each recipient receives a Barnes & Noble gift card and a Walker Foundation pin and certificate.