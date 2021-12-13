Nutley Township recognizes officers, citizens for saving trapped driver

NUTLEY, NJ — At the Nov. 30 Nutley Township Board of Commissioners meeting, the township officially recognized Nutley Police Sgt. Christopher D’Alessio, Officer Steve Rogers, Officer Christopher Bassani, Officer Ryan Mulligan, and citizens William Dinnerstein and Ivan Viana for their brave actions in rescuing a driver who was trapped in a submerged vehicle in the Passaic River last August.

The officers, along with Viana, dove into the river after Dinnerstein directed them to the location of the vehicle, which had plunged down the boat ramp north of the Kingsland Avenue Bridge. Once the occupant was removed from the submerged vehicle, Dinnerstein also jumped into the water to help police bring the victim to shore.

“The officers’ performance was stellar,” Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco said. “To put themselves at risk and jump into the Passaic River and dive into waters with ever-changing currents, pollution and who knows what else, is incredibly admirable. And for two good Samaritans to step up and help was awesome. All of their actions say a lot about the human race and how we react to those in need of help. We couldn’t be more proud.”

The township formally passed three resolutions commending all for their selfless, brave and heroic actions.