NUTLEY, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Strumolo announced Dec. 15 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Nutley Police Department are investigating the murder of Barbara Ann Bezzone, 84, of Nutley.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, at approximately 8:21 p.m., Nutley police received a 9-1-1 call from a male on Prospect Street stating he had killed his mother-in-law. When the police arrived, they discovered the victim lying on the floor unresponsive with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m.

James Pica, 58, was arrested and charged with her murder.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

The charges are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable double in a court of law.