Nutley Female Athlete of the Month

Anna Contini

NHS indoor track, sophomore

“Anna is a 3-sport athlete at NHS, plays soccer in the fall, and has been the top sprinter on the girls’ team since her first meet as a freshman. As a freshman, she medalled in the 400-meters at the SEC Championships and was first team all SEC Liberty Division as a member of the 4×400-meter relay. Her personal record in the 400 came at the State Sectionals when she ran a 60.13. So far this indoor season, she has won multiple medals in events, ranging from the 55-meters up to the 400-meters. She double medalled at the Pietrewicz Invite in the 300-meters (44.69) and the 55-meters (7.76).”— Coach Gerry Ryan

How did you get interested in track & field?

People used to tell me I was fast when they watched me play soccer, so I joined the Nutley parks and rec track program while in middle school, mainly for fun. I realized running was actually something I was good at and decided to continue it in high school. Also, my sister and some of my older friends did track and made it sound like a fun sport to compete, get in shape, and make new friends.

Tell us about the highlight of your career so far?

Being 42nd in the state for my indoor 400 is a huge accomplishment for me.

Have you set personal goals for the rest of the season and for your career?

My goal is to get faster times in all my races, including to break 60 seconds for my outdoor 400-meter dash. My current time is 60.13, so I hope to improve.

What do you do to prepare for a meet? Any pre-meet routines?

I get a good night’s rest, drink water, and eat a healthy meal a couple hours before racing. I also make sure to warm up and stretch before my event.

Who are your role models? What have they taught you?

Maisie Jelley, former member of the dream team 4×400 relay, has been a role model for me since running with her my freshman year. She has taught me to always try my best in order to improve and she always had such a good attitude which got us hyped to run our school record holding relay.

How do you bond with your teammates?

I was already friends with a lot of people on the track team, but going to meets together and practicing every day after school has definitely brought us closer.

What do you do for fun? Any hobbies, clubs or other activities at school?

If not at track or school, I am usually spending time with my friends and family. I also play soccer for the high school varsity team, as well as club soccer. I volunteer for my church with the peer leadership program, which is a lot of fun too.

Favorite school subject?

My favorite subject in school is math. I’m currently taking accelerated pre-calculus honors and AP statistics.