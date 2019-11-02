Nutley Female Athlete of the Month

Bella Swann, NHS senior, Girls volleyball team

What got you interested in playing volleyball?

“I started playing volleyball at USYVL, in California, when I was around 10 years old. From there I played in middle school and fell in love with the sport.”

What’s your favorite thing about playing volleyball?

“My favorite thing about playing volleyball is that it is freeing. It allows me to release any stress that I may have in my life.”

You and your family moved here from California. What do you like about New Jersey? What are some of the differences between New Jersey and California?

“Moving from California to New Jersey has been a big adjustment. I really enjoy the changing of seasons here in New Jersey, although I do often miss the California weather.”

Who are your role models and why?

“I would say my biggest role model and person that has had the most impact on my life is my brother, Jordan Swann. He is funny, outgoing, and he is definitely a leader, which is what I hope to be one day.”

Do you participate in other extracurricular activities?

“Apart from volleyball, I enjoy going to church and giving back to my community.”

What would be your dream vacation?

“My dream vacation would probably be going to Hawaii with my family and friends.”

What are your post-graduate plans?

“I hope to attend a four-year college and continue playing volleyball.”

What TV shows are you into these days?

“I recently have been watching “Riverdale” and I also love ‘The Office.’”