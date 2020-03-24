‘A Night of Classic Sports Films’ in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Historical Society will present “A Night of Classic Sports Films” on Tuesday, April 14, from from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Nutley Museum, 65 Church St. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

The program will include classic sporting films:

“Football on Parade,” a documentary from 1949 that shows some of the most thrilling plays from top collegiate teams of the year;

highlights of the astonishing 1949 light heavyweight championship fight between the French fighter Marcel Cerdan and the American Tony Zale;

“Iced Lightning,” a 1948 film made by the Montreal Canadiens that traces the importance of hockey in Canadian life, including footage of the legendary Maurice “Rocket” Richard;

highlights of the legendary 1947 heavyweight championship bout between Joe Louis and Jersey Joe Walcott;

“Birth of a Champion,” a film containing footage of the July 4, 1919, fight when Jack Dempsey defeated heavyweight champion Jess Willard in one of the most remarkable fights in the history of boxing; and

time-permitting, “The Sun Valley Ski Chase,” a charming film about a ski chase event held in 1948.

This event is part of The Gary and Zeny Erbe Old-Time Film Festival, a film series that will be held at the Nutley Museum throughout the coming years. All events will feature films that were donated to the Nutley Museum by Nutley residents Gary and Zeny Erbe.

“We are grateful to Gary and Zeny Erbe for making this incredible resource available to the people of Nutley,” society President Domenick Tibaldo said. “We are thrilled to show these films at the museum in a new film festival that we are naming for Gary and Zeny Erbe to recognize their wonderful contribution to our town.”

Future events will be announced. For information, contact Barry Lenson, Nutley Museum art historian, at barrylenson@aya.yale.edu.