Notify Nutley of your or your family’s active-duty military service

NUTLEY, NJ — Since 2009, a banner has been on display outside Nutley Town Hall honoring Nutley’s active-duty military residents. The banner is updated twice a year, for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, to reflect any changes in rank and/or status for those members listed, as well as to add names of any newly enlisted service persons.

Commissioner Steven Rogers, the Department of Public Affairs, and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, request that family members call 973-284-4976 or email mblank@nutleynj.org as soon as possible to submit any changes or additions that need to be made to the banner in time for the township’s 2020 Memorial Day services on May 25.