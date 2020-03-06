Nutley United Travel Soccer accepting registration

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley United Travel Soccer is the travel division of the soccer program offered by the Nutley Parks & Recreation Department directed by Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci. Teams play in the very competitive Northern Counties Soccer Association against towns in Northern New Jersey and lower New York state. The travel soccer program offers a high level of instruction by professional trainers and experienced coaches who are licensed by the NJ Youth Soccer Association. Applicants are required to pre-register no later than May 1, 2020. All applicants must attend tryouts.

A regisration fee is charged, upon making the team. Pre-registration is required at https://register.communitypass.net/nutley. See attached flyer for tryout schedule.

For further information, contact the department at 973-284-4966, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.