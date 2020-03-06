Nutley Rec adds Tom Gargiulo’s Summer Baseball Camp

NUTLEY, NJ — The best baseball camps in New Jersey are considered by some young players and their parents to be the first step on the way to molding superior athletes.

Nutley Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci is pleased to announce the addition of Tom Gargiulo’s Summer Baseball Leadership Camp to the Parks and Recreation Department’s lineup of summer activities. The skills involved in baseball are shared through the extensive training of experienced ball players.

This camp will be offered for two sessions and is open to youngsters in kindergarten through seventh grade. The first session will be held from July 13-17. Session two will be held from July 20-24. Both weeks will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at the Parks and Recreation Department located at 44 Park Ave. This camp will be utilizing the indoor facility as well as the new, state-of-the-art turf, located at Owens Field. A fee is charged.

Discounts are available for multiple week registrations and also additional children.

Registrations are now being accepted for this program. Enrollment is limited, applications will be honored on a first- come, first-served basis. Registration information and printable forms are available at www.4realbaseball.com. If you have questions regarding this program you may contact Gargiulo direct at 973-632-7825 or the Department of Parks and Recreation at 973-284-4966.