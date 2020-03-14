Nutley Health Dept. to present AARP driver safety course

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Department of Public Affairs and Health will present a low-cost driver safety class to be held at the Nutley VFW No. 493 building at 271 Washington Ave. The class will be taught by a trained AARP driver safety volunteer.

The date for the one-day class is Wednesday, April 8. The class begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. There will be a 30-minute break for lunch at noon, so attendees should bring lunch and a beverage to the class. Attendees are asked to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.

Participants will receive a completion certificate to apply for a premium reduction for three years with their insurance carrier. Individuals may contact their insurance carrier before registering to determine specifically how their carrier recognizes the completion of a defensive driving class.

Tuition is charged, payable when registering. Preregistration is necessary and class size is limited. Course is open to all drivers, regardless of age. To register, contact the Nutley Department of Public Affairs at 973-284-4976.