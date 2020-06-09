Nutley Board of Commissioners addresses death of George Floyd

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Board of Commissioners, along with Nutley Police Chief Thomas Strumolo, released the following statement on June 2 to express condolences to everyone aggrieved by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.:

“We, like so many others, have watched the disturbing video of George Floyd’s arrest in Minneapolis, which led to his untimely death. The entire Nutley community is greatly saddened by this event, as well as the tragic events currently striking our nation.

“The Nutley Board of Commissioners condemn, denounce and reject the actions of the individuals responsible and join in the collective sense of national sorrow that the death of George Floyd has brought on our society as a whole.

“Police officers, like all public servants, are held to a high standard that has at its foundation empathy and the mutuality of respect. They have chosen a profession like no other and have sworn to uphold the law and protect and serve everyone — regardless of who they are, what they look like or what they believe — at great personal risk for their own lives. The residents of Nutley should rest assured that we will never tolerate the behavior that resulted in Mr. Floyd’s death.

“The video is upsetting, disappointing and infuriating. It does not show the policing standards we know and expect in this community. Policing is an honorable profession filled with honorable public servants who treat all citizens with fairness and equality. However, it is clear we can and will grow as a community and not be afraid to call out injustice. Our police department is committed to protecting life and serving the community, even at the cost of their own life. We reaffirm our commitment to all Nutley residents that we will continue to be a safe and welcoming township for all people regardless of their race, national origin, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or religion.

“Over the past several days, some peaceful demonstrations in cities across the country have turned violent. We respect everyone’s First Amendment rights, however, we are asking our citizens to do their part in helping us protect our communities by refraining from violence. Our community stands united to condemn the shameful acts exhibited on the video and to urge people to remain engaged in healthy, safe and non-violent dialogue and discourse. Racism and discrimination have no place in our society.

“We will continue to work to ensure a civil community where everyone is treated equally, the rule of law prevails, and fair and equal justice serves as a guiding principle. People across the country are rightfully demanding justice and accountability and we believe as Americans that injustice is unacceptable and that justice will be served.

“Finally, in the words of Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’”