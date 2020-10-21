Vincent Church Care Pantry supply drive

NUTLEY, NJ — The Vincent Church Care Pantry has distributed personal care items to those in need in the Nutley community for more than 25 years. Items are collected at the church, bagged for each family and distributed on the first Monday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m.

During the pandemic, the need has grown by 50 percent to more than 70 families each month. The shelves have become harder to stock due to the increased need, the pandemic limitations of usual donors, the limited stock at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, and difficulty purchasing items in bulk.

The following items are needed most: paper towels; toilet paper; and household cleaners, such as Lysol, Spic and Span, Clorox, Kaboom, Fabuloso and disinfectant sprays; laundry detergent; dish detergent; shampoo; and deodorant. Many of these items cannot be purchased using a NJ SNAP card, aka food stamps.

Donations can be dropped off in front of the left front door of the church from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 100 Vincent Place in Nutley, across from the Nutley Library. Monetary donations can be made by visiting the church website’s online donation page at www.vincentumc.org/OnlineDonations and noting it for Care Pantry or by mailing checks made and mailed to Vincent Church marked for Care Pantry.