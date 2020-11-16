UNICO Celebrates Italian-American Heritage Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley UNICO celebrated Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month in October with several special events. Since Congress’ original proclamation in 1989, October is the month to honor the achievements and contributions of Italian immigrants and their descendants within the United States.

“As we celebrate each October, we are reminded that the United States is a nation of immigrants and UNICANs are proud of both their Italian and American heritage. As Americans, we share common values and are proud of our motto: Service Above Self,” Nutley Unico President Lorraine Kucinski said.

Locally, Nutley UNICO held a wreath-laying ceremony at the Christopher Columbus statue on Chestnut Street and presented awards to fellows UNICANS in recognition of their service to the local community. Pasquale Pisani was nominated the Nutley UNICAN of the Year and past President Phyllis Coldebella was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Photos Courtesy of Carol Moschella