Commissioner Kelly and Santa Claus collaborate on Santa’s Express Mailbox

NUTLEY, NJ — Commissioner John Kelly III recently announced plans to once again collect letters written to Santa by children in the township and forward them directly to Santa Claus in the North Pole. Santa has promised that each and every letter will be read and responded to, thanks to the Santa Express Mailbox.

The special “Santa Express Mailbox” will be placed at the Nutley Park Oval entrance on Chestnut Street, where children can deliver their letters starting Friday, Nov. 27. The last day of collection will be Monday, Dec. 14, allowing Santa enough time to respond to each letter.

Parents are asked to remember to have children include their age and return address on each letter to Santa. The address is really important since Santa doesn’t always have the luxury of time to look up addresses during the busy holiday season.

For more information, contact the Office of Public Affairs at 973-284-4976.