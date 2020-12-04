Prism receives final site plan approval for build-to-suit medical office at ON3

NUTLEY / CLIFTON, NJ — Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2021 on a build-to-suit medical office building at Prism Capital Partners’ ON3 campus, according to a Dec. 2 press release. The firm received final site plan approval this fall for the 80,000-square-foot facility, which has been pre-leased by Hackensack Meridian Health.

“The building will occupy a parcel on the southeast corner of Metro Boulevard and Route 3 in Clifton,” Prism principal partner Eugene Diaz said. “It will include an ambulatory surgical center as well as additional multispecialty practice areas, supporting Hackensack Meridian Health’s mission to deliver the highest-quality healthcare services to the local community.”

The four-story facility, designed by Gensler, will feature a glass curtain wall facade and an attached parking garage that will provide 400 parking spaces for occupants and visitors. Prism anticipates construction will be completed in mid-2022.

The building is expected to be a model of energy efficiency, benefiting from ON3’s existing campus infrastructure, including its central utility plant with a 10-megawatt cogeneration facility.

“The in-place, multi-redundant heating, cooling and electricity enables the design of buildings with superior efficiency at a lower cost,” Diaz said.

Hackensack Meridian Health already occupies academic, and research and development space at ON3, which serves as home to the organization’s School of Medicine and Center for Discovery and Innovation.

“From the very start, Hackensack Meridian Health has served as one of ON3’s highest-profile tenants,” Diaz said. “We take great pride in our expanding relationship and our ability to accommodate this health care leader’s diverse needs here.”

ON3 represents New Jersey’s largest contemplated redevelopment. The initiative is transforming the 116-acre former Hoffmann–La Roche campus — located on Route 3 just 9 miles from the Lincoln Tunnel — into a multitenant, next-generation lifestyle hub.

The Nutley-based owner/operator’s vision for ON3 includes a world-class, mixed-use setting integrating office and R&D facilities, recreational, residential, hospitality and wellness options, as well as other uses. ON3 spans the township of Nutley and the city of Clifton.