Prism announces sale of ON3’s 111 Ideation Way in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — Prism Capital Partners announced the sale of ON3’s 111 Ideation Way to investment management firm Harrison Street. The 157,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art life sciences research-and-development and laboratory facility is fully occupied and serves as an anchor for the 116-acre redevelopment site spanning the township of Nutley and city of Clifton.

Cushman & Wakefield’s East Rutherford–based investment sales team brokered the transaction. Harrison Street has retained Prism to continue providing property management services for the building.

The four-story 111 Ideation Way serves as home to blue-chip tenants including the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, a National Health Institute-designated Clinical Research Center; Modern Meadow, a leading biofabrication research and development company; and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing therapeutic oncology solutions.

“As ON3’s flagship lab facility, 111 Ideation Way speaks to the market’s sustained demand for modern R&D space,” Prism principal partner Eugene Diaz said. “Our vision is that ON3 will continue to evolve into a vital hub for industry leaders in life sciences and biotech.”

The campus also serves as the future home of Quest Diagnostics’ 250,000-square-foot diagnostic testing laboratory, currently under development.

Cushman & Wakefield Executive Vice Chairperson Andrew Merin said, “The sale of 111 Ideation Way is a strong example of how specialized life sciences products are in high demand within the real estate capital markets. This transaction also further validates ON3’s emergence as the leading center for life sciences/medical facilities.”

Harrison Street is a leading investment management firm focused on real estate properties in the health care delivery and life sciences disciplines.

“The ON3 campus is the ideal convergence of education and life science, two pillars of Harrison Street’s investment thesis, and we are thrilled to join the park stakeholders with our acquisition of 111 Ideation Way,” said Mark Burkemper, Harrison Street’s senior managing director and head of transactions in North America. “We look forward to supporting HMH, Modern Meadows and Y-mAbs as they fulfill their missions making a positive societal impact.”