Nutley Rotary raises funds to honor veterans

NUTLEY, NJ — The Rotary Club of Nutley’s mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

In keeping with the club’s mission, each month it chooses a service project within the community. In January, the club chose to honor the veterans of the Nutley VFW Post 493.

Rotary reached out to Nutley VFW Post 493, which explained some of the projects that needed attention, including replacing the aging, unsafe benches located at the entrance to the VFW; replacing the planters at the entrance; and a major, much-needed renovation of the monument area on Washington Avenue.

Rotary began its work. With the assistance of the Nutley Parks and Recreation Department, the club acquired four used benches to replace the unsafe ones. The Rotarians also began working on acquiring planters to replace the aging, crumbling ones previously at the entrance. The greatest impact, however, will be the revitalization of the memorial area in front of the building. The plan is to replace the broken concrete, spruce up the landscaped area and add five flagpoles to honor every branch of the service.

Many Rotarians and community members have committed to volunteering to bring this project to fruition; however, Rotary is also seeking assistance from the public. To donate to this cause, residents can drop off donations at A Personal Touch Florist in Nutley or mail them to Nutley Rotary, 477 Washington Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110, for “Project VFW.” No donation is too small.