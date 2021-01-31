President of Nutley Emergency and Rescue Squad charged with stealing $75K

NUTLEY, NJ — Jonathan Arredondo, former president of the Nutley Emergency and Rescue Squad, has been charged with one count of second-degree theft for stealing in excess of $75,000 from various rescue squad accounts and running up more than $30,000 in personal expenses on a rescue squad issued debit card, according to a Jan. 29 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

It is alleged that from May 2019 to August 2020, Arredondo, 30, of River Vale, withdrew cash from the rescue squad accounts, typically in increments of about $5,000, on 19 occasions and then went to his personal bank and deposited the money at the ATM.

At the time of the alleged theft, Arredondo was president of the rescue squad. For much of that time, the position of treasurer was unfilled. In 2020 a new treasure was elected. Following an audit, an investigation was opened.

Arredondo is expected to make his first court appearance on March 1.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.