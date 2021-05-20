Support the Nutley Educational Foundation at annual fundraiser

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Educational Foundation will hold its “Sip, Savour & Support” fundraiser on Thursday, June 17, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Kingsland Manor, 3 Kingsland St. in Nutley. Admission is charged.

The NEF is a volunteer, nonprofit organization based in Nutley. NEF’s goal is to create exceptional learning opportunities for Nutley students by funding programs and initiatives that fall outside the school budget. Funding sources come from corporate donations, matching gifts, grants, small businesses, families or individuals, and support of events like the annual “Sip, Savour & Support,” where they announce and showcase the winners of their funding grants.

For more information about NEF, visit www.NutleyEF.org.