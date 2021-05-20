Kingsland Colonels defeat the Flemington Neshanock in old-timey game

NUTLEY, NJ — The Kingsland Colonels of Nutley won a hard-fought baseball game against the Flemington Neshanock on May 15 at Yanticaw Park. The final score was 9-7 at this sixth annual game.

The Neshanock travel across New Jersey during the spring and summer playing baseball clubs using the rules from the 1860s. The biggest difference: no mitts! All fielders play bare-handed.

The Flemington Neshanock Base Ball Club uses authentic replicas of 19th-century equipment and wears 19th-century uniforms.