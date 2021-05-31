Archdiocese of Newark celebrates six new deacons, including Nutley man

NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark welcomed five transitional deacons — including Ashton Francisco Wong, of Nutley — and one permanent deacon during the Rite of Ordination at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Sunday, May 23.

The transitional deacons — Wong, Matthew Gonzalez, David Hinojosa, Roberto Moreno and Peter Volz — are all seminarians who will serve in their new role until being ordained as priests in 2022. As deacons, they may perform works of charity and service, proclaim the word of God, and assist in the liturgical and sacramental life of the Church within whatever archdiocesan parish they are assigned in Bergen, Essex, Hudson or Union counties.

Edwin T. Dava, the permanent deacon, will minister within his parish part-time while balancing his marriage and career responsibilities. His ordination was particularly meaningful after surviving COVID-19 last year, a feat he credits to the power of prayer.

Auxiliary Bishop Manuel A. Cruz ordained the new deacons in a Mass that was filled with the ordinands’ loved ones and priests from throughout the Archdiocese.