Nutley Family Service Bureau to hold its Garden Party benefit Sept. 12

NUTLEY, NJ — Save the date for Nutley Family Service Bureau’s Garden Party benefit on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rain date of Sept. 13. Listen to an eclectic mix of jazz, classical and contemporary music while sipping wine, sampling delicious foods and experiencing a thoroughly delightful event set in one of New Jersey’s premier private gardens.

The Mountsier-Hardie Garden was designed by famed landscape architect Richard Hartlage and is owned by Silas Mountsier and Graeme Hardie. The 2-acre Nutley green space, which generally is not open to the public, features grand views, areas of secluded reflection, design sculptures, and lush foliage and flower varieties in abundance.

Mountsier and Hardie have been steadfast sponsors of the Nutley Family Service Bureau and once again have offered their garden to support the bureau’s mental health and human services programs. Proceeds will benefit these programs. The NFSB is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the greater Nutley area for over more than years.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit https://www.nutleyfamily.org/the-garden-party/.