Orange celebrate Cleveland Street School’s summer students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The recent closing ceremony for the Cleveland Street School Summer Program in Orange followed an Olympic theme. Program Director Marc Levenson and teachers had students create flags and decorate T-shirts for countries they adopted. The celebration, held in two sessions, opened with the U.S. national anthem and the playing of the respective anthems for each represented country. Then, students in grades three and four were acknowledged for their academic achievement and received gold medals. Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Systems Tina Powell and Executive Director Faith Alcantara were special guests at the ceremony.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Public School District