EAST ORANGE, NJ — From barbecues, block parties and swimming to children’s games, movies in the park and lots of community love, East Orange showed up in a big way for National Night Out on Aug. 3. This townwide event helped neighbors connect with one another and first responders. To report a crime — either in progress or completed — call the EOPD tips line at 973-266-5041. If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange City Hall