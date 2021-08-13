East Orange Rotary holds successful book giveaway event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, July 24, the Rotary Club of East Orange hosted a book giveaway event at the Omega Family Resource and Learning Center in East Orange. It was a collaborative effort with the Read-Up! Book Club for Children in East Orange, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Eta Pi Chapter and the Dr. Ernest Everett Just Mentoring Program. Through its Care2Share program, Investors Bank representatives were on hand and offered a spin wheel for various branded prizes.

Photos Courtesy of Rotary Club of East Orange