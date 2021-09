This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Superintendent of Schools AbdulSaleem Hasan hosted his first ‘Administrators Luncheon on the Lawn.’ Special guests in attendance to welcome back the district’s administrative team were East Orange Board of Education President Terry S. Tucker, Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet and N.J. Department of Education acting Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange School District