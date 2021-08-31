Orange community welcomes new principal to Heywood School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Aug. 26 meet-and-greet event for Dion Patterson, the new principal of Heywood Avenue School in Orange, was festive as families gathered to welcome him. Superintendent Gerald Fitzhugh II gave remarks, as did Executive Director Faith Alcantara, Board of Education Vice President Jeffrey Wingfield, and Heywood Parent Teacher Organization President Amber Montgomery. Patterson addressed the audience and honored the outgoing principal, Alcantara. In addition, there was music and treats for guests, who enjoyed the outdoor event, thanks to the Orange Police Department closing the road for the event.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Public School District