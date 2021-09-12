Sheila Oliver named a leader of nation’s Lieutenant Governor Association

TRENTON, NJ — Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is serving on the leadership committee for the National Lieutenant Governors Association. NLGA is the professional association supporting lieutenant governors and the officeholders first in line of succession to governor in all 50 states and the U.S. territories in the goal of being as effective and as efficient as possible for constituents.

Oliver is serving as East Region chairperson of the NLGA executive committee.

“Her peers find Lt. Gov. Oliver to be an engaged leader who works across party, state, regional and territorial lines to develop and share ideas from affordable housing to overseeing the operations of New Jersey’s 565 municipalities,” NLGA Director Julia Brossart said.

Oliver was elected lieutenant governor in 2017 with Gov. Phil Murphy.

“I’m honored to be named NLGA’s East Region chair and look forward to continuing to engage with fellow lieutenant governors across the nation to help improve the quality of life for people,” said Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. “NLGA gives national leaders like me the opportunity to join forces and build bridges, which has become even more critical in these challenging times.”

Oliver was appointed by a bipartisan vote of her peers and her service began immediately. She will serve through July of 2022.

The committee meets about three times a year and is responsible for charting the course of issues and professional development to be pursued by the nation’s second-highest state officeholders. In addition to its specific duties, the committee addresses issues of mutual concern to all states and territories.